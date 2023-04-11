Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 98 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

