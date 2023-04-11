Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $24.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

