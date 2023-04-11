PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

