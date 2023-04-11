PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

