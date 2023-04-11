BlueArk (BRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00428819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00121390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

