Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.