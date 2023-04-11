PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.27.
In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
