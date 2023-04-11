PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.27.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.