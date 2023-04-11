PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCN opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

