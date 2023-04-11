Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

