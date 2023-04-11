Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Down 1.9 %

Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 44.05 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.04 ($1.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

