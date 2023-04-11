Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $231.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after buying an additional 226,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

