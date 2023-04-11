TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

