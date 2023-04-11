Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,682 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Microchip Technology worth $198,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.