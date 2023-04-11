Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $198,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

