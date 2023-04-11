Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 162,071 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,071 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $202,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

