Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $218.49 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $218,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.