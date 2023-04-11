Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

