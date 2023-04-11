L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

LHX stock opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

