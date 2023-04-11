Signaturefd LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

IBM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

