Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 198 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

