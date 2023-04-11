HI Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, HI has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and $410,195.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00028743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,111.08 or 0.99950136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01002461 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $400,787.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

