Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

WIX stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

