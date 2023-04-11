Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Wix.com Price Performance
WIX stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.