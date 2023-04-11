PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

