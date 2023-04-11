PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Truist Financial

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Mizuho lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

