Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

