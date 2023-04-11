Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 10.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

