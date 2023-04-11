Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

