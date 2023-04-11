Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.