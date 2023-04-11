Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NETI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $354.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eneti by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

