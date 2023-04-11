Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $59.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NOG opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

