Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,721 shares of company stock worth $8,065,938 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.