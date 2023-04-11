Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,619 shares of company stock worth $8,279,215. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

