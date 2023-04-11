SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.
SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
SBOW opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $537.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.