SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

SBOW opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $537.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

