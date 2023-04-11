Truist Financial Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

