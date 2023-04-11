Truist Financial Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $36.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 120,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

