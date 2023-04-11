GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.