Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

