Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

