Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

