Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

