Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $335.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

