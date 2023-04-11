Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

