Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $337.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.40.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

