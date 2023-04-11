Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $627.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614.32 and its 200-day moving average is $551.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

