Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

NYSE TGT opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

