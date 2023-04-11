Truist Financial Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $87.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

