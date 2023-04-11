EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $146.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

