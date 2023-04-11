PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $162.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG stock opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

