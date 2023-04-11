Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

