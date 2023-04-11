Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.